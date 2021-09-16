NEWBURYPORT — Chocolate lovers can fulfill two desires during the Newburyport Chocolate Tour on Oct. 2: They can help local nonprofit organizations and enjoy sweet treats.
More than 25 retail outlets in downtown Newburyport will provide samples to ticket holders while supporting the tour’s motto, “Eat Chocolate. Be Happy. Do Good.”
The tour, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., is organized by volunteers from Central Congregational Church of Newburyport.
Each year, local nonprofit programs are selected to receive the net proceeds from the event. This year’s selected programs are:
Prescription refill and transportation programs for elders run by the Councils on Aging in Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
The money helps elders cover co-pays and other medical and transportation needs.
The Beacon Coalition is a community-based program run through Newburyport Youth Services.
The focus is to reduce high-risk behavior among youths by reinforcing their self- confidence and resiliency. Of particular importance is the coalition’s work to address suicide among young people.
MSPCA at Nevins Farm is a regional animal shelter that provides medical care and housing for domestic and farm animals up for adoption. It also offers low-cost spay and neuter services.
Theater in the Open is a nonprofit arts organization that presents professional, family-friendly theater to audiences at Maudslay State Park as well as at the Firehouse Center in Newburyport.
Hundreds of students attend summer camps, and most productions are free and open thanks to the generosity of supporters.
Tickets for the tour are $20 (presale) and $25 on the day of the event. Only 400 tickets are sold, so purchasing in advance is recommended.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at these Newburyport locations: Brass Lyon (Market Square); Newburyport Olive Oil Company (Tannery); and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Newburyport waterfront).
Tickets are also be available online (additional $1 fee) through the Chocolate Tour’s Facebook page @nbptchocolatetour, and on the day of the event at noon outside the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., and in Market Square.
To volunteer, offer a raffle donation, purchase tickets or for further information, email clarkkj@comcast.net or call Diane at 978-729-2263.
