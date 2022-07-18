NEWBURYPORT -- The 20th annual Newburyport PTO Kitchen Tour & Tasting fundraiser is only a few weeks away with the event taking place Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Celebrate Yankee Homecoming with this one-of-a-kind exploration of historic and charming homes, featuring a variety of complimentary tastings from exceptional restaurants, chefs, brewmasters and bakers at select homes to provide a ‘flavor’ of all that Newburyport has to offer.
Hosted by the Newburyport PTO, in partnership with founding sponsor William Raveis Real Estate and title sponsor the Institution For Savings, this tour draws visitors from Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Portland, Maine, and showcases Newburyport’s kitchen prowess and design talent.
This self-guided tour features custom kitchen designs in a variety of homes ranging from newly constructed dwellings to renovated historic residences. Each of the 10 selected homes represent the latest in innovation, functionality and design – where historical design meets modern amenities.
“Every year offers a full-sensory experience” Dorene Olsen, one of the event planners for this tour, said. “This year, we’ll pour freshly served Battle Grounds Coffee from a newly repurposed bar shed, while other homes might offer complimentary design magazines or sweets and savory bites and sips for our guests. Spend the day with us in our riverside community and we promise you will be back next year."
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event and can be purchased at www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com or at the following Newburyport locations: B&G Cabinets, Chococoa Baking Co & Cafe, Buttermilk Baking Co., Nu Kitchen, The Newburyport Lighting Co., Olive’s Coffee & Bakehouse, William Raveis Real Estate, and the Custom House Maritime Museum gift shop.
All proceeds benefit Newburyport public schools from pre-K thru eighth grade with experiential learning and field trips.
