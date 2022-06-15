HAMPTON — Plan to see “The Greatest Show on Sand” this year at the 22nd annual Master Sand Sculpting Classic.
The invite-only master sand sculpting competition, which will run Thursday through Saturday at Hampton Beach, has attracted sculptors from as far away as India and the Netherlands. Sculptors are given 24 hours over three days to finish their 10-ton solo sculptures.
The sculptors will be working on the 100-ton Sand Sponsor site and doing some early pre prep and “pounding up” (strengthening the sculptures by compacting the sand) their individual sound plots through Wednesday.
The sponsors, which get their own sculpture to represent them, help pay for the event. The event is also funded by the Hampton Beach Village District in cooperation with the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Hampshire Division of Parks.
The sculptors are given their own private plot and 10 tons of sand. Voting and the handing out of awards takes place Saturday on the Seashell Stage at 8 p.m.
The awards ceremony is normally followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. but endangered piping plovers are nesting on the beach. Due to their nesting, fireworks will not be held this year. The sculptures will remain on display through June 26 and lit for night viewing.
Sculptors will compete for $25,000 in prize money as well as bragging rights. All sculptors consider the People’s Choice Award to be the biggest honor.
Among the cast of sculptors are several who are returning, including five-time world champion and five-time North American champion Karen Fralich of Toronto, Canada; last year’s People’s Choice Award winner Melineige Beauregard of Hawaii and Carl Jara of Lyndhurst, Ohio, who are much-loved by Hampton Beach audiences.
Others who are returning include last year’s winner, Abe Waterman of Prince Edward Island, Canada; Justin Gordon of Groveland, Massachusetts; Hampton Beach resident Greg J. Grady and Chris Guinto of Hawaii.
Also joining the group is John Gowdy, who spends part of the year in Italy and also lives in New Jersey; Rusty Croft, who is known for his participation on the Travel Channel show “Sandblasters,” and — new this year — Bruce Phillips, who is known for his work as a judge on “Race Against the Tide,” a Canadian reality series.
People’s Choice voting, which takes place Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., allows visitors to vote for their favorite solo piece by casting a ballot at the sculpture.
Returning to teach sand sculpting to people from age 8 to 80 is Darlene Duggan of Essex, Massachusetts. Free lessons will be given Friday and Saturday, but they must be accompanied by an adult if under age 13.
Duggan has been teaching the public the basics of sand sculpture for more than 20 years at Hampton Beach and shares her experience with groups and families of how much fun playing in the sand can really be. Sign-ups are limited.
After judging, awards will be handed out on the Seashell Stage on Saturday evening. Previous sculptures can be seen at hamptonbeach.org.
The competition draws people from as far away as New York, Florida, Canada and California. Canadians will be vacationing at Hampton Beach for the first time since 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
For photos of the winning sculptures after the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/HamptonNHBeach or our website at www.hamptonbeach.org.
