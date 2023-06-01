GRADUATION
SUNDAY, JUNE 4,
AT 11 A.M.
WORLD WAR MEMORIAL STADIUM
NEWBURYPORT
VALEDICTORIAN: GIANNA MCKEOWN
SALUTATORIAN: OLIVIA HANESEN
Congratulations and best of luck to all our NHS seniors. Onward forward – Go Clippers!
— Principal Andy Wulf
