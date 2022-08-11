Live music at Maudslay
The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series concludes this weekend with MAC newcomer The Deep Blue C on Saturday, at 7 p.m. and MAC favorite Donna Byrne on Sunday, at 2 p.m.
Indie author appearing at Cider Hill Farm
Indie author Vanessa Abigail Lambert will be signing copies of her debut novel "Cider Mill Coven" on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. at Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave, Amesbury. While there peruse her boutique of apothecary goodies, all witchy and '90s-themed to coincide with her novel.
Catch a wave, catch a fish
The Rising Sun Annual Deep Sea Fishing Trip takes place Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (dock to deck) at Captains Fishing Parties and Cruises, 10 82nd St., Newburyport. $80 per person, limited to 50 people.
Handle with Care
Tom Hoatson and The Traveling Newburys are back and live at Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Be ready to hit the dance floor and rock out with great energy and a great vibe. The Plum Island Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Reggae Fest is back
The annual Reggae Fest is back at the Newburyport Brewing Co. with live performances from Dub Apocalypse, Aqua Cherry, Supernothing, and DJ Marjerley will be spinning tunes between sets! Trinity-I-Wear will be selling their clothing and accessories. $10 for tickets. The Newburyport Brewing Co. is located at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.