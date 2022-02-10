Valentine's Bash
An adult party featuring WildFire Band at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, in Salisbury on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for reserved seating, doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Festival
Presented by the Massachusetts Audubon Society, The Merrimack River Eagle Festival continues though Saturday with live and virtual events. Saturday morning features an eagle festival field trip. For more information visithttps://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/joppa-flats/news-events/eagle-festival
