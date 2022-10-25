Terror Trail returns to West Newbury
Those wanting to be scared out of their wits should head over to the Terror Trail at Maple Crest Farm on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m, at 102 Moulton St. Hosted by the Pentucket Arts Foundation in partnership with property owner John Elwell, Terror Trail is an evening of interactive performance art in the form of a creepy haunted trail walk through a secluded wooded area on the farm.
Check out some birds
Birders are encouraged to stop by the Massachusetts Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center on Saturday at 9 a.m. for a bird watching tour led by Peter Alden. The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge contains a wide variety of habitats including beaches, salt marshes, freshwater impoundments, maritime forests and plenty of birds. The audubon center is located at 1 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport.
Three Little Pigs at the Firehouse
Stiles and Drewe, the award-winning musical team behind "Honk!" and Broadway’s "Mary Poppins," presents "The Three Little Pigs," Saturday and Sunday at the Firehouse Center for there Arts in Market Square, Newburyport. Performances for this new version of a classic story are at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for adult non-members, at $12 for non-member youth. Member tickets are $12 and $8.
Ain't nothing but a Halloween party
The Plum Island Beachoma throws its annual Halloween costume party on Saturday, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. DJ Dave will be playing ghoulish Halloween tunes, while bartenders brew special Halloween cocktails. A grand prize will be awarded for best costume. The P.I. Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., in Newbury.
They did the mash, the monster mash
The Amesbury Community Theater will be hosting a Monster Mash on Sunday, at 6 p.m. Dress up in your favorite costume and have your photo taken with Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, the wolf man and other creepy crawlers. Be sure to sing along with the monsters during the not-so-scary event. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.