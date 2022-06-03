Historic house tourTravel to Gloucester to tour the The Sargent House Museum. Hours are noon-3 p.m., on Friday, June 3, Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Located at 49 Middle St. Tickets are adults $12, seniors $10, students $5. Members free. Tour the well-preserved 18th century home of early women’s rights activist Judith Sargent. Judith’s descendant is painter John Singer Sargent.
Art enrichment
The 25th annual Regional Juried Show of the Newburyport Art Association continues, and is on view at 65 Water St. in Newburyport. Show ends June 12. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free admission.
A mystery unfolds“The Great Nitwitty Mystery” is a product of the Actors Studio of Newburyport/Acting Out Productions. Presented at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, in downtown Newburyport. 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Call 978-462-7336. Student, senior, member tickets $18. Adults $20.
Listening loveRachmaninoff Vespers can be heard on Saturday, June 4 at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St. in Newburyport. Program starts at 8 p.m. with a pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance at skylarkensemble.org. Masks are required inside the church; must be worn over nose and mouth throughout the performance.
Zoom on four wheels2022 NHRA News England Nationals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-5, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Head to the New England Dragway 280 Exeter Road, Epping, N.H. Tickets $36-$74.
