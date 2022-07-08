The early chronology of the great abolitionist crusader William Lloyd Garrison had some drama along with financial hardship, but pauperism ignited an appetite in the Garrison clan, especially in William who wrote---“I ate the bread of poverty and grew strong on it.”
Abijah, William’s father vacated the scene leaving his mother {Frances “Fanny” Garrison} to care for the family. Some sources say Fanny chased Abijah out of the house fed up with his binge drinking.
There must be some truth in this as William noted he was a “fiery, red bearded, sea fearing father had a taste for culture, romance, and liquid spirits.”
Fanny Garrison moved in with Captain David Farnham and his wife Martha on School Street in Newburyport.
The Farnham’s daughter, Harriet, born a year before William remained his lifelong friend. William recorded: “Born under the same roof with Harriet, growing up with her from childhood, and for many years an inmate of her parents’ family, she was almost like an own sister to me, and always treated me very much like a younger brother.”
Another helping hand for the Garrison family was Deacon Ezekiel Bartlett, a Baptist minister. He took an interest in William’s education and welfare.
Bartlett was a carpenter and rail splitter by trade and William would assist him on jobs. For extra coin he also sold apples from a little stand outside the Bartlett home on the corner of Merrimack and Summer Street.
To support the family Fanny worked as a nurse. With all the little mouths to feed Fanny ignited a work ethic into her children. William’s brother Francis Jackson Garrison refers to Fanny as a spiritualist spitfire for “only a cannon ball could kill Fanny Garrison.”
He made one reference when Fanny made Molasses candy sticks and would send the boys out on busy events such as election day to sell them. This proved to be a small profit for the lads.
By the time William reached his early teens Fanny hustled to find a suitable career for William. She used her contacts within the community and the church.
In 1814 William was placed with Gamaliel Wallis Oliver, a Quaker shoemaker in Lynn, Massachusetts who had a shop adjoined to his home on Market Street.
This apprenticeship was short lived. William was small in stature for a boy his age and the work proved to be physically challenging. His knees and fingers grew sore from pounding the soles on the heavy lapstone. Oliver released him from the obligation.
For William’s next venture Fanny put forth cabinetmaking as a trade. There were a group of artisans who prayed at the house of carpenter Moses Short on Ann Street {now Atwood} not far from the Farnham’s. Annie sought out Short to place William.
In 1818 William would apprentice with Moses’ relative Charles Short, a son of Joseph Short who owned a cabinetmaker shop on the wharf. The Short family furniture is still widely known today.
Aside from working with his father Charles operated a shop in Haverhill as well. William boarded with him and his wife Rebecca. Family accounts say William made a toy bureau and helped at veneering.
He lasted about six full weeks and grew homesick for Newburyport. So, he conjured up a plan to defect.
He calculated the time it would take him to cross the long bridge and familiarized himself with the stage-coach route times.
He assembled his worldly possessions in a handkerchief and hid the bundle among some pumpkin vines to recover when he was ready to execute “the big escape.”
On the day he busted out he followed the trail of the stagecoach by foot. The passengers in the coach were wondering how so small a lad could keep along with it.
Back in Haverhill, the little fugitive was missed. Moses recouped William who argued he was not cut out for the job. Short promised to release him on one condition- he had to resign in a proper manner, so that neither of them might be compromised.
William agreed and followed up with a suitable resignation and went back to live with the Bartlett.
It is then William would start on his true path. Ephraim W. Allen, editor and proprietor of the Newburyport Herald placed an ad for a boy to learn the printer's trade.
William put himself forth as a candidate. He got the position and secured a seven-year apprenticeship as a writer and assistant editor under Allen.
After great toil and dedication as taught by mother paid off William found himself doing what he was meant to do.
In 1831 he became the editor of the abolitionist newspaper The Liberator, founded by Isaac Knapp. The rest is history…..
Source:
“All on Fire William Lloyd Garrison and the Abolition of Slavery,” Henry Mayer.
Thanks to Newburyport Archival Center Bob Richard and Sharon Spieldenner
Melissa Davenport Berry is a historical and genealogical researcher and writer. She is a blogger for Newsbank's Genealogy group and a researcher for Heritage Collectors Society. Visit her website at americana-archives.com If you want to mention I grew up in the area and worked at the news.
