AMESBURY — Less than a week before their seasons were scheduled to begin, members of the Amesbury boys and girls basketball programs were alerted to distressing news on Wednesday night. The Amesbury School Committee had just voted to suspend athletics for two weeks due to concerns of possible coronavirus spread in the student body over the holiday break.
Unaware the topic was even up for debate, did not get a chance to weigh in before the vote, but upon hearing the news the players immediately got in touch to make sure their position was clear before the night was done.
Following the School Committee's decision, the captains of both teams penned joint letters to Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, the School Committee, Amesbury High principal Elizabeth McAndrews and athletic director Glen Gearin expressing their frustration with the decision while urging school leadership to reconsider.
"From what we both saw in the online meeting, the decision felt very rushed and unexpected. Us as players had no clue this vote was taking place tonight, we were even practicing today and getting ready for our first game Tuesday," the boys team wrote in their letter to school leadership. "The facts and evidence provided were not enough to keep us from playing for two weeks."
The players specifically took issue with the argument that sports should be paused because people have been traveling over the holiday break. Both teams noted that to the best of their knowledge no players have traveled anywhere, and that players have specifically avoided situations that could put themselves or their teammates at risk.
"All of us, including our families, have made sacrifices during this holiday season in order to limit our exposure, which means not traveling or gathering in big groups," the girls wrote. "In all honesty, we are safer in a gym where we are forced to wear masks and follow protocols, rather than hanging out at friends houses or visiting family."
"The boys on our team know the protocols that have been set and how important it is to follow all of the rules that you have given us," the boys wrote. "With those rules, they also understand at the varsity level there is no exception to miss a practice or game due to traveling. This results in many players staying home for the holidays because we have practice practically every day over break."
The teams also took issue with the abruptness of the decision, noting that nobody in either program was aware the subject was up for discussion at Wednesday night's meeting and that nobody was able to participate in the discussion. They also pointed out how the decision was inconsistent with earlier ones made in favor of playing this winter.
"Winter sports were approved with full acknowledgement of the risks involved. Now, after allowing us to play together, the season is suspended because they are afraid of putting us players at risk," the girls wrote. "If they were so worried about that, why did they let us play the whole week leading up to the decision? Why did they let us continue to practice after the holidays when they were concerned about people traveling? We as a team are all for protecting the health of players and the community. However, this decision does not seem logical."
The decision came at the recommendation of acting health director and fire chief Ken Berkenbush and was approved unanimously by the School Committee. In addition to the players' response, Amesbury girls basketball coach Gregg Dollas also wrote his own letter noting that it's not clear if any town decision makers were in contact with players, coaches, athletic directors or league officials before acting, which has been the case in many of the surrounding communities.
"I have coaches I talk to in the league that said their decision makers have come to practices to talk with coaches and players to see how it has been going. Their decision makers talked with players about the holidays. They were able to have a true dialogue," Dollas said. "Several schools have noted that they are in direct communication with coaches and players. Seems confusing for our players to understand decisions that are made without any true dialogue and conversation."
In response to the letters, Mayor Gove said the School Committee will discuss the matter further at its next meeting on Monday.
"There is no doubt this decision is difficult and there are many arguments to be made. I have had a request from a member of the Committee to spend more time on this at our next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 4," Gove said. "We will do so but given the unanimous vote that has already been acted upon I don't want to get anyone's hopes up."
If the decision to pause sports stands, the Amesbury basketball teams' first three games will be postponed, with the matchups against Rockport (Jan. 5), Pentucket (Jan. 8) and Triton (Jan. 13) pushed back to later in January or to early February. Amesbury would then likely have to play its entire 10-game schedule in approximately three weeks.
***
Amesbury Boys Basketball's letter to school leadership
To whom it may concern,
As the captains of the Amesbury boys basketball team we feel as though it is our job to advocate for our team by telling you how we feel. As you all know the decision to suspend winter sports until January 14th was made tonight. From what we both saw in the online meeting, the decision felt very rushed and unexpected. Us as players had no clue this vote was taking place tonight, we were even practicing today and getting ready for our first game Tuesday. The facts and evidence provided were not enough to keep us from playing for two weeks.
The point that was assumed the most was that the players had been traveling for the holidays, which to our knowledge has not been happening. The boys on our team know the protocols that have been set and how important it is to follow all of the rules that you have given us. With those rules, they also understand at the varsity level there is no exception to miss a practice or game due to traveling. This results in many players staying home for the holidays because we have practice practically every day over break. With these MIAA rules and the traveling rules due to COVID-19 our players stayed home and followed the protocols. Even if some players did travel, which they did not, we have already been practicing this whole week after the holidays. In addition to that, letting us practice this whole week but then deciding to postpone the season after those practices just does not make sense. We have already been in close contact with them and now stopping these practices does no good since we have already been together for many days.
With that being said there is no evidence that anyone on the boys or girls basketball teams have been traveling. This really hurts to see, as we are trying to be as good as possible so we can have a season. In addition, we only have 24 boys in our program and around 14 in the girls program. We have limited numbers which plays to our favor with the COVID-19 rules, keeping our players in close circles and out of contact with many new people is our main goal. With such a small group it is easy to keep tabs on players, like where they have been and who they are hanging out with. While communicating with the girls team, we have both concluded that our players were very respectful of the rules the committee, MIAA, and health board have given us.
Losing two weeks of play is almost one half of our season. Not practicing for two weeks can be detrimental to the progress we just made. Losing all of our fitness, ball handling and shooting will put us way behind other teams in skill and fitness. We will be going against teams that have been practicing and playing for over a month. With that, other teams have not cancelled their seasons and will be playing and practicing like normal. These towns are all surrounding us and in the same situation as us. This shows how premature this decision was made and how it should be reviewed, explained, and re-voted on.
Thank you for taking the time to read our concerns and statements. It would mean a lot if you could see it from our perspective and reevaluate the situation.
Sincerely,
The Amesbury boys basketball captains,
Camden Keliher and Kyle Donovan.
Amesbury Girls Basketball's letter to school leadership
To whom it may concern,
On Wednesday, December 30th, the Amesbury School Committee voted to postpone the winter sports season two weeks. Although two weeks may not seem like a long time, winter sport athletes are already facing a short season with fewer games, meaning ⅓ of their season will be lost. As captains of the Varsity Girls’ Basketball team, we take pride in how well our teammates have coped with the rules and regulations put in place. We understand cases are high and there are risks that come with us playing, but none of us have done, or plan on doing, anything that may jeopardize our season. All of us, including our families, have made sacrifices during this holiday season in order to limit our exposure, which means not traveling or gathering in big groups. In all honesty, we are safer in a gym where we are forced to wear masks and follow protocols, rather than hanging out at friends houses or visiting family.
The most frustrating part of the school committee’s decision is that no coaches or players were given an opportunity to voice their opinions. This further shows that this suspension was not well thought out. Winter sports were approved with full acknowledgement of the risks involved. Now, after allowing us to play together, the season is suspended because they are afraid of putting us players at risk. If they were so worried about that, why did they let us play the whole week leading up to the decision? Why did they let us continue to practice after the holidays when they were concerned about people traveling? We as a team are all for protecting the health of players and the community. However, this decision does not seem logical.
A major concern right now is mental health in high school students. In fact, that was a major factor in the school commitee’s original decision to allow us to play basketball this year. Now that winter is here, we are stuck inside at home. We need socialization, and playing sports is one of the safest opportunities for us to do that.
For many of the girls on the team, this season is super important to them. As a senior who lost her junior season due to injury, this is Mary Bullis’ last opportunity to play. Juniors, such as Avery Hallinan and Gabby Redford, are counting on this season to get athletic scholarships for college. We were all very upset to hear the decision and hope that you will reconsider and acknowledge that the suspension was not well-informed.
