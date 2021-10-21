AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club is once again participating in Anton’s Cleaners’ Coats for Kids winter coats collection drive.
The Lions are collecting gently used, warm winter coats (infants to adults, all sizes) to assist Anton’s Cleaners in reaching its goal to collect good, quality coats.
The 2021-22 campaign kicked off Saturday and will continue through Jan. 6. 2022.
Coats may be dropped off at Amesbury City Hall, 62 Friend St., or at Coco, Early & Associates, 87 Main St. Coats may also be taken directly to Anton’s Cleaners, at 23 Storey Ave., Newburyport.
Please mention the Amesbury Lions Club when dropping off coats.
Once collected, the coats will be delivered to Anton’s Cleaners to be cleaned and distributed through a network of more than 90 distribution partners made up of local nonprofits, social service agencies and schools to ensure the coats are given, free of charge, to those who really need them.
Another effort to keep people warm this winter is the collection of soup that will be distributed to local food pantries and other sites.
The Amesbury Lions have four locations throughout the city with collection boxes at the following locations: Gould Insurance, 41 Sparhawk St.; Coco, Early and Associates, 87 Main St.; City Hall, 62 Friend St.; and Phat Cats, 65 Market St.
Canned or dry packaged soups are acceptable.
