NEWBURYPORT — An Amesbury man hired to buy and deliver groceries for a local senior citizen was ordered to stay away from her after he was arraigned on a larceny from a person over 65 offense Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Anthony Malas, 38, of Whittier Street is due back in court Feb. 21 for a pretrial hearing.
Newburyport police Officer Matthew Whitty received a call from a Council on Aging employee on June 18 after she spoke to the victim. The victim had asked the employee for help finding someone who could help her carry groceries up the stairs of her Newburyport home.
The person who was buying and delivering groceries, Malas, had recently rung up $600 in unauthorized credit card purchases and cash advances while running her errands. The victim also lent Malas her car to drive to the grocery store and back, according to Whitty’s report.
“(The employee) was concerned because (the victim) did not want to give any further information on the male party or report it to police,” Whitty wrote in the report.
Whitty spoke to the victim, who confirmed giving Malas her credit card and letting him borrow her car. She declined, however, to give Whitty his name and said she did not want to get Malas in trouble. The woman also said she had canceled the credit card and felt confident her car would be returned.
A few days later, Whitty called the victim again. This time, she told him the car had been returned and shared Malas’ name with the officer. She also told the officer that she asked Malas to pay back the $480 he spent without her permission within 60 days.
“If the amount is not paid in full, she requests that charges be made against Malas,” Whitty wrote in his report.
Whitty called Malas but could not leave a message due to his voice mail being full. He then contacted a friend of Malas to ask Malas to call the police station. The COA employee also informed Whitty that she would help the victim get another person to assist with her groceries.
Malas called Whitty back the next day and was told he had 60 days to pay back the victim or face a larceny charge. Two months passed and Malas had not paid back the victim. That prompted Whitty to file a larceny charge Aug. 21, according to his report.
Court records indicate the victim is in her late 70s.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
