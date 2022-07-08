Amesbury, Massachusetts former resident Annie Esther Webster, aka “The Boss,” was the first woman to serve as a selectman, to receive a driver’s license, and wage war on a whiskey distillery.
Born in 1879 to Daniel Webster and Hannah Newell Collins, Annie’s familial line includes the infamous Hannah Duston and prominent orator, lawyer, and U. S. Congressmen Daniel Webster.
Throughout her life Annie served the community in many capacities, but the most distinctive service came when Annie rallied for a famed resident poet.
In 1937 Annie waged a protest on National Distiller Company for exploiting John Greenleaf Whittier, Quaker poet and abolitionist. The company was using Whitter’s photograph and signature to promote sales of Old Taylor straight bourbon whiskey.
The photo image in the advertisement showed Whittier sitting at his desk at his home on 86 Friend Street in Amesbury. Many of the ad campaigns appeared in major publications such as Life Magazine. Whittier died in 1892 and never known to be a tippler.
According to the Newburyport Daily News Annie rounded up over 50 petitioners and was urging more to rally for her cause.
Annie believed the ad was misleading and a defilement of Whittie’s memory. She and her family knew Whittier well. Her grandfather Dr. Hiram Collins was his personal physician and good friend.
The right-hand man in this crusade was Amesbury resident John F. Kellett, a reporter for the Haverhill Gazette. Kellett’s family were old friends of the poet as well.
The petition read as follows:
“We the citizens of Amesbury wish to enter our protest in having a picture and autograph of our late poet, the most beloved and honored citizen also New England used in connection with an advertisement for the sale of whiskey.
John Greenleaf Whittier stood for the highest and noblest things in life and if he were here today, he would not allow his name to be used in anything of the kind. He stood for those principles which would lift mankind and we sincerely trust that in the future you will refrain from using his signature and portrait in any advertisement as this.”
Whittier was removed from future ads. Whittier’s presence is still celebrated today in Amesbury by the large mural on Main Street painted by artist Jon P. Mooers.
More about Annie:
The Webster building on Main Street was owned by Annie’s father. In 1892 Annie’s mother had a millenary shop which was later a dry goods store.
Annie inherited the building and operated a women’s gear and household goods store selling everything from pins to pillow slips.
In 1942 she sold the building to the Hession family owners of the “Evangeline’s” clothing store.
Annie was in real estate and purchased the meat and grocery business of the Burbank brothers, Perry and Wilbur. George Randall managed it.
During the Depression years Annie and her friend Annie Grace Carr distributed surplus milk from local dairy farms to the needy families in town. This inspired a wave of local grocers to follow in lead and establish food banks.
In 1933 Annie was elected as one of the three selectmen in town and a year later she was named Chairman of the Board.
In an interview with the Boston Globe (1934) Annie claimed a woman can be successful in small town politics and be a good politician if she put the needs of the public before her own. She also noted she can not be bribed or bought.
“Women in politics must be broad minded,” said Annie, “and they must consider both sides of the question and not let prejudices influence their decisions.”
In the 1930’s Annie was the administrator for the federal emergency relief program {F.E. R. A,} and developed projects for much needed employment. The police placed Annie on their payroll as the F. E. R. A. cop.
Whenever there was a fire in town she appeared first on the scene before the firemen.
In the late 1930’s Annie gave great comfort to her neighbor Mrs. Susan Sibley, who was one of Amesbury’s three noted centenarians. Sibley was blind so Annie read the news to her every day.
In 1942 Annie promoted Secretary Knox and the Naval Affairs Committee to secure the safety and security of the New England Coast by adding additional reinforcements.
Annie died in 1964 and left the bulk of her $68,000 estate {except for $15,000 to be given to a church} to her four-legged friends. Yes, her prime beneficiaries were two cats and two dogs.
Ronald A. Woodwell, a friend and local historian was the executor. He honored Annie’s wishes and the fury companions lived high on the hog at 54 Market Street and each pet was given a proper burial upon their death.
Tippy, the last surviving heiress died in September 1977 and her obituary was published in the newspapers which noted she was Annie’s favorite cat. The remainder of the estate was left to the church.
