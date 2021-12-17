AMESBURY — A local teenager has been named a 2022 YoungArts finalist in the film category, the organization’s highest honor.
Sally Basler has been recognized for her animated short film, “Transportation Station — Job at the Junction,” and joins 720 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from throughout the country, according to a YoungArts press release.
Basler, a homeschooled student, has been animating and storytelling from a young age, publishing her work through her YouTube and Instagram channels under her studio name, Hooting Pictures.
“I am excited to be a part of the YoungArts community,” she said in the release. “Animation and storytelling are what I like to do best, and I hope to continue to develop my skills through this experience.”
As a finalist, Basler will participate in National YoungArts Week in January, which will feature virtual classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields. YoungArts Week will culminate with virtual performances and Basler’s animation will be shown Feb. 4 at youngarts.org.
Selected through the organization’s competition, YoungArts award winners, all 15 to 18 years old or in Grades 10-12, are chosen for their artistic achievement by panels of artists through a blind adjudication process. A complete list of the 2022 winners is available at youngarts.org/winners.
“We are thrilled to announce this year’s YoungArts award winners – an extraordinary group of promising, accomplished young artists – and congratulate each of them on this exciting milestone in their artistic careers,” said Executive Director Jewel Malone.
For more information about YoungArts, go to youngarts.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
