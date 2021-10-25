NEWBURYPORT — The volunteers of Among Friends, a meal program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, recently gathered to celebrate their service to area communities.
The program serves roughly 1,000 meals a month with the help of 60-plus volunteers.
“We felt it was time to celebrate with our friends and acknowledge the hard work of our committed volunteers,” said Bonnie Schultz, program director, in a press release.
Flatbread of Amesbury provided a meal to the volunteers while Link House Inc. assisted with the event.
Among Friends serves free meals to anyone in need three times a week. The program offers dinner on Mondays at 5 p.m. and lunch on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m.
The takeout meals can be picked up at the parish hall, 166 High St. Free delivery is available by calling 978-465-5351.
