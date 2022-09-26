WEST NEWBURY — With Indigenous Peoples Day just around the corner, GAR Memorial Library is offering a chance to dig into the little-known history of part of the Wabanaki Confederacy.
On Oct. 4, Robert Goodby, a professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University, will speak virtually about archaeological evidence “inches below the earth’s surface” that confirms the deep presence of the Abenaki people in New Hampshire.
Due to the conquest nature of early American culture, many First Nations peoples were decimated by colonization, disease and warfare.
An atmosphere that placed little value on the experience of Indigenous people along with the strong drive of a group for self-preservation ultimately forced many Abenakis to go “underground,” concealing their true identities for generations to avoid discrimination and persecution. As a result, the Abenaki history has been reduced to near invisibility.
In his book, “A Deep Presence: 13,000 Years of Native American History,” Goodby tells the story of Indigenous people from the Monadnock region, where “small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire.”
He bolsters his thesis with knowledge gained from 30 years of fieldwork at sites in New England along with well-documented history, compelling archaeological evidence, and the living traditions of modern Abenaki people.
Goodby earned his doctorate in anthropology from Brown University and is a past president of the New Hampshire Archeological Society, and a former Trustee of the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum. He served on the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs.
Register for this virtual talk at www.westnewburylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.