NEWBURYPORT — Artist Matt Tames’ oil paintings are on display this month in the new gallery space at New England Wine & Spirits.
The exhibition showcases seascapes, marine life and local water scenes. There will be an artist reception and wine tasting at the store Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Kalpesh Desai, owner of New England Wine & Spirits, said his business at 155 State St. has certainly grown.
“We have expanded and updated our store to offer a wide variety of wine and spirits, as well as provide additional offerings such as charcuterie and fine cheeses, weekly wine and beer tastings, and educational seminars,” Desai said in a news release.
“We also added a gallery wall to showcase regional artists like Matt,” Desai added. “He is very talented at capturing life under the sea as well as along the shoreline.”
The artwork on display at New England Wine & Spirits is available for purchase.
Tames is also a designer who has been drawing and painting extensively since he was a child and was inspired by the cartoon “Land Before Time,” the release said.
That kicked off a lifelong passion for creatures, film and animation. Tames has worked on a variety of projects, including reconstructing prehistoric animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, developing art for trading card games and now designing packaging for Lindt Chocolate.
Several paintings in Tames’ collection are inspired by the underwater world of New England’s whales and sharks.
Tames likes to tackle creative challenges and push his knowledge and artistic skills, the release said. As a designer, he creates product renderings, displays and new product packaging.
When working on passion projects, he develops card game art, storyboards and visual development art for film as he looks to learn, improve and collaborate.
