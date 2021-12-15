Pat Bashford and Ann Kemp saw every film The Screening Room ran – showing up in Ann’s 1959 Morris Minor convertible, top down weather permitting – until Ann passed away at 77 in 2014.
In community groups ranging from books to horticulture, from the Firehouse to the Unitarian Church, both were energetic.
Ann was always friendly but a bit reserved as befits a native Brit, while Pat was prone to jokes and ever-ready banter. A native Ohioan, she was known for the ever-present twinkle in her eye.
In retrospect, Ann may have seemed reserved only in comparison to Pat. Who wouldn’t?
Pat had numerous other friends – some half her age, if that – who took her places after Ann died, including the cinema where she usually greeted me with a wisecrack about my last column.
When I was critical of the mayor, she offered herself as a reference for a job at City Hall. When I attacked the Newburyport Board of Health, she was less optimistic: “Well, there goes your plan to open a restaurant!”
A faithful reader, she was always encouraging: “You should, you know, gather these bright sparkles and put them in a book.” On occasion, she addressed me with a term of endearment among people of Irish descent that cannot be printed here.
Her obituary illustrates how often she offered such support:
“Throughout her life, Pat closely befriended many women, who found in her a steadfast source of strength and joie de vivre, and an exemplar of wisdom, fair-mindedness, and independence … . Most of her friendships lasted until the end of her life, stretching back fifty, sixty, and even seventy years in some cases. Her unforced enthusiasm for others was remarkable … . Even those who met or knew Pat only briefly were touched by her kindness, perception, and sparkle.”
While words such as “sparkle” and “whimsical” are as ever-present in local recollections as that gleam in her eye, her obituary is full of surprises – such as award-winning actress in 1987 for “Sweet Bird of Youth” – if only because Newburyport knew her for just the last two decades of a nine-decade life.
By that time, photography was foremost in her efforts and attention as she offered exhibits with titles such as “Courting Nature’s Bliss” and “The Life of Water.”
Indeed, the water surrounding Plum Island was what drew Pat to move here. In her own words: “Water sustains us, surrounds us, soothes us, feeds us and works small miracles with our emotions – calming us, thrilling us, frightening us.”
When told that I looked for the spot on Plum Island to re-create her “Boardwalk Angel,” she turned droll: “That would make it ‘Boardwalk Devil.’”
Her last years in Newburyport were not easy. She missed the close companionship of Ann. and she took an occasional fall.
After I delivered the book she suggested, she sent this:
“Dear Jack, what a delight to see you today and am so sorry I couldn’t stay to visit.
“Congratulations on becoming a grandpa. I hope your visit will be just what you desire.
“I loved reading your columns. I didn’t get the [newspaper] all of the fall for I was in a rehab center for 7 weeks (!) and then had home PT and OT and a nurse for another 6 weeks. The fall disappeared; I missed half a year all because I don’t know my left foot from my right. But I start out-patient therapy next week and hope soon to put the walker in mothballs and me on the road again ... .”
As a last-minute visit before getting on a plane to meet my new grandson, I had dropped in unannounced. But Pat welcomed that. She also warned off a visit when it might present a problem:
“Dear Jack, if you feel like coming out in this icky weather, I am home this afternoon. I’ll even make you a cup o’ tea!
“If you don’t wish to slog out, I’ll be here another day. Haven’t given up the ghost yet.
“Love, Pat”
Love Pat. Who couldn’t?
Jack Garvey lives on Plum Island. The collection referred to in this column is titled “Keep Newburyport Weird.”
Editor’s note: Pat Bashford died recently in western Massachusetts at age 92.
