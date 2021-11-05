I arrived here years ago to a front-page headline about a lost dog. For pets and their owners, I had but the highest regard, but it reflected a small town’s dearth of more important news. So if I get an earful for dissing furry beloveds, that’s not the issue.
People come and go but our census remains much the same. Formally, we’re a city yet much like a small town, but changes in recent years do reflect an energy, creativity and boldness of a bigger place and headlines are more substantive because more is happening. There is real activism here over moral issues of every stripe, the arts flourish, schools boast reputations for excellence, and politics reflect all the above. Our rail trails, by the way, are the best. More day-trippers are drawn from Boston, southern Maine and New Hampshire.
But traces of hick-dom survive, causing some observers to dub us “Mayberryport.”
Some letters to the editor mirror such sentiments: One op-ed columnist was a teacher in another community blessed with hardworking immigrants and repeatedly took it upon himself to shame them with rhetoric that later made Trump notorious – until his school officials got wind of it and put him to pasture –but not before his benighted notions had graced these very pages.
Then, there was the time police powers were used to shut down our high school in a drug bust that came up empty – with nary a public outcry from parents, except yours truly, who did so in this selfsame space, but made me wonder: Is everyone here dead from the neck up?
More recently, a small Buddha statue was placed on a rail trail that sports an edible garden. This harmless addition was taken to be religiously offensive; were it St. Francis would it have been OK? But the hue and cry inspired city officials to order Buddha removed. I mean, what the hey? But I’ll say no more: Buddha himself would not approve controversy over his name and tradition. Buddha, by the way, did not deem himself a deity, nor did his followers.
As a former cyclist, I felt that concern for my well-being was primarily mine. Presently, they are serious people on serious earth, so get off their planet, and beware their heady mission.
Cyclists may think themselves the same breed as those in Europe where people indeed make way for them, but over there, bikers look out for pedestrians as well, using bells, horns and warning calls when passing the unwheeled, and I suggest our fair city post signs to that effect.
To walk a trail is to be a step from peril. Bikes are quiet and quickly overtake pedestrians, and should one spot something lovely across the path, it may be to suffer no small injury.
And when opening our car doors, yes, take note of cyclists approaching – but is such our concern only? My first thought had always been to look out for myself and not presume too much. It’s a two-way street, no pun intended. That goes for pedestrians in crosswalks: to cross at one, then decide to use another at a sharp angle – without stopping and looking – then bark at drivers for “endangering” them, is not thinking right.
I know, too, that some nice work has been done along the Water Street wall, but not enough. There are portions that no wheelchair can navigate, depriving those physically challenged from wondrous sights the rest of us take for granted. And among all the eateries that come and go locally, why hasn’t a Greek restaurant graced our town? Even a hole-in-the-wall kind should be a hit.
This is Newburyport, not Mayberryport. Let’s act like it.
John Burciaga of Newburyport knows of the recent biker problems in Paris, but that’s rare. He also doesn’t mind our city being weird, just not dumb. He’s at Ichabod142@gmail.com.
