Some 10 years ago, I met a truly amazing man in the gym in Bird Bay Village in Venice, Florida.
He is the one and only Bob “Boots” Chouinard, a contributor to The Daily News of Newburyport. Bob has been inspiring many of us here in Bird Bay for years.
How many 98-year olds do you know live life every day filled with spirit, mind and body?
Bob Chouinard had been a seasonal resident of Bird Bay Village in Venice for many years. He would leave his 300-year-old home in Salisbury, the comfort of familiar surroundings and his family to go where the sunny warmth of the weather enlivened that spirit of life for this young-at-heart gentleman.
We met Boots at the community fitness room or in the pool long before the sun would be up. There he would be running in place, on the rowing machine or the weight machines doing his thing. He would arrive at the pool clad in a well-used bathrobe to perform what can only be described as the Boots version of the elementary backstroke.
As you might imagine, a man of this age has a lot of life experience to share. A few times each week he would hold court at the local Dunkin Donuts with several other New Englanders. There are stories of his time as a lifeguard on Salisbury Beach, where hired the first female lifeguard. He still walks the Boardwalk there, albeit with his walker with the Boot licenses plate. There are memories of his heyday at Boston College, where I believe he played a bit of football. And as all the Daily News readers have been treated to, there are his remembrances of WWII. When he speaks of them, it was like yesterday that he was on the beach in Normandy or traveling through France and into Germany. In fact, this spring, Boots and his daughter plan to venture off to France and Germany so he can relive some of his experiences of the greatest generation. He has a vivid memory of attending church services in Germany and hopes to return to that very same church. He is working on a book of his WWII memories, which will undoubtedly be a tremendous account of living history from a very sharp and observant treasure of a man.
All of us here in Venice have been blessed with his friendship. We have been very fortunate to learn your life experiences, to share the fitness room and community pool in our early morning exercise routines. Boots, you are truly missed! Your impact on each of us is immeasurable. So, as you begin your 99th trip around the sun, stay healthy, keeping writing and keep moving! You are thought of often and continue to inspire each of us to be like Boots. Godspeed Friend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.