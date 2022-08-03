SALISBURY -- Running a waterfront restaurant in mid-summer can be a busy task by itself, but Mark Audette, owner of The Deck in Salisbury, also has two marinas to supervise and two other restaurants to monitor.
It has been a near-capacity season, but Audette is pleased to be so busy – and so healthy.
“We have great managers of the restaurants, and the marinas,” said Audette, who was seriously injured in a car crash several years ago.
“During Covid, we were open because our seats are outside. Right now, we are having another good season.”
The Deck offers about 300 seats. Audette also owns the Village Restaurant (240 seats) in Essex and Giuseppe’s (72 seats) in Newburyport.
In an era of increased boating on the Merrimack River, his Bridge Marina offers about 125 berths and his Ring’s Island Marina hosts about 100 vessels.
“We have a waiting list of 70 who want to put their boats here,” said Audette, a Salem native who graduated from Northeastern University in 1979. “The boating business has increased greatly in the past few years.”
Audette is an energetic manager, developing real-estate deals as well as running restaurants and marinas.
At one point it did not look like he would be active in any endeavor. In 2018, returning from Essex in early afternoon, an SUV swerved into his lane and smashed into his car head on.
The immense damage to his car awed passersby. Emergency workers thought he was going to die.
The bleeding, comatose victim was extracted from the wreck, and airlifted to a Boston hospital.
“A couple of the medical specialists gave me two days to live,” recalled Audette.
Both arms were broken, a knee was shattered, and his ribs and lung were severely damaged. A hip was also smashed, and other body parts were damaged.
He spent months at Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation Center. Only now, in the summer of 2022, is he nearing the end of his therapy and rehab.
“My wife, Tara, and my family were so patient and supportive,” said Audette, who now cruises the floor of The Deck with admirable speed. “I was on my back for months. When I finally was able to get up, it would take me 10 minutes to walk across the room.
“I wasn’t discouraged. I just kept working and trying to improve. Now that I am feeling better, I enjoy every day. I really appreciate life.”
Audette has always shown tenacity in his real estate dealings. The Deck is now among the most popular restaurants on the North Shore, but he has brought it a long way.
In 2012, he bought the property when it was the Fish Tale Diner. The structure burned down in 2015, and the Audette family decided to build a first-class restaurant and bar.
Today it offers a spectacular view of the harbor. And when diners flood the restaurant, as they often do, they can ascend to the upper floor to hear music, imbibe from a nearby bar and wait for their table.
“The restaurant is impressive, and the food is very good,” said a recent diner, Dennis Moriarty of Salisbury. “If there is a wait, you can listen to music. The view of the harbor is remarkable.”
The Deck offers parking but when it is crowded, guests must turn to a valet service which parks their vehicles nearby. If necessary, a golf cart will return surfeited diners to their cars.
Audette, whose early career included an auditing post for the (then) Mobil Oil Corp., doesn’t consider himself a restaurateur.
He relates to the world of commercial real estate. He buys structures and rehabs them for the rental market. His small company turns large homes into condos.
“The most fun is when you can take an asset and improve it,” Audette said, who employs about 250 people, many summer part-timers.
Craig Pessina, a local businessman and developer who has known Audette for more than two decades, said, “It’s amazing how much energy he has, doing so much with different properties. He is good with employees and also the people he meets in the restaurant and in business.
“We were devastated after his accident. It was a miracle that he was still alive. And now he is back to work and there is no stopping him.”
Patrick Reddy, also a local businessman who has worked with Audette, called him "one of the most hardworking, ambitious individuals I have ever met. His constant drive to succeed is why he has had such a successful business career.”
Now Audette has numerous interests on the North Shore and in southern New Hampshire. He is an energetic entrepreneur who has built a company and rebuilt himself.
On his career, he said, “When it doesn’t feel like work, you know it’s the right thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.