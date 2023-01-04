BYFIELD — TTS Players will hold open auditions for "High School Musical Jr." at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
The auditions are open to area youths ages 12 to 18 and will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Jan. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The show will be directed by Mike Fay.
The auditions will consist of readings from the script. Those auditioning for a singing role can sing a capella up to 16 bars of a favorite song to gauge vocal range. Light choreography may also be taught so comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear should be worn.
Full-cast rehearsals will be held Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and a select cast call will be on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Show dates are May 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13 (No show on May 14 – Mother’s Day).
All auditions, rehearsals and performances will be held at the Byfield Community Arts Center.
For more information, go TTS Players' Facebook page or contact Fay at 978-476-6053 or email coachmikefay@gmail.com.
