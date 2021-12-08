AMESBURY — The average homeowner in the city can expect to pay an additional $351.42 in property taxes next year.
The City Council voted unanimously to set a tax factor of one during a virtual special meeting Tuesday night.
According to chief assessor Todd Laramie, the city’s estimated property tax rate will go down 3%, from $18.25 per $1,000 of valuation in fiscal year 2022 to $17.69 in fiscal year 2023.
Laramie also said that the average single-family homeowner with a property assessed at $454,107 can expect to pay an additional $351.42 in property taxes next year.
Laramie also confirmed that the average single-family tax bill will be roughly $8,033.15 next year while the average condominium tax bill will be $4,631.09.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
