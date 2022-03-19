INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS POSTS RECORD EARNINGS FOR 2021
Approves New Bylaws to Maintain Mutuality and Position the Bank for Future Growth
Newburyport, MA – Institution for Savings Corporators and employees gathered in person and via Zoom last evening to mark the Bank’s 202nd annual meeting and another record-setting financial year. The meeting was held at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown as well as via Zoom, with over 250 corporators and employees attending.
President and CEO Michael J. Jones reported that the Bank’s total assets in 2021 reached $4.5 billion, increasing by $570 million or 14 percent over 2020 and fueled primarily by growth in the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios. Total loans increased $439 million or 16 percent reaching $3.2 billion. Total deposits increased $416 million or 14 percent reaching $3.5 billion.
The Bank reported record net income of $102 million. Record net operating income of $35.5 million represents a $9.8 million increase or 38 percent increase over 2020. Total capital increased $100 million or 22 percent and remains strong at $556 million, providing opportunities for future growth and expansion. Strong earnings resulted in a return on average assets of 2.40 percent which once again places the Institution for Savings at the top of Massachusetts banks.
Mr. Jones also reported on a number of other milestones achieved in 2021.
• The Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation donated and pledged more than $2 million to local non-profit organizations in its market.
• The Bank purchased the former Century Bank location at 12 Peabody Square, Peabody with plans to open a full-service retail and lending office by the end of 2022.
• The Bank purchased a commercial building at 79 State Street, Newburyport with plans to move its call center and retail operations there by the fourth quarter of 2022.
• Restoration and renovations were completed to the Bank’s main office built in 1870, with renovations to the rear wing of the main office built in 1980 currently underway.
• The Bank was again named a Top Charitable Contributor and Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal as well as a Top Place to Work for the fourteenth straight year by the Boston Globe.
During the meeting Corporators approved several bylaw changes. The first was to increase the number of corporator votes needed to change the Bank’s mutuality charter, name and/or headquarters. The second was to approve the formation of the IFS 1820 Bancorp Mutual Holding Company (MHC) that would position the Bank to grow and acquire other community banks in the future.
“This change in structure will put us on a level playing field with our local competitors and banks in our asset class while maintaining our independence and mutuality,” said Mr. Jones in proposing the change. “Of the 76 mutual banks in Massachusetts, approximately 60% have a mutual holding company and we are by far the largest mutual bank in Massachusetts that does not have one. Equally important, this new structure will be seamless to our loyal customer base, our steadfast commitment to the communities we serve will not change and our talented team of employees will have additional opportunities for promotions as the Bank continues to grow.”
During the meeting, three new corporators were elected. They include Shelley DeSimone, Chief Human Resources officer at AgeSpan in Lawrence and a Newbury resident; Scott Faulkner, Principal at Groom Construction in Salem and a Swampscott resident; and Hannah Greenough-Linke, Attorney with Glovsky & Glovsky in Beverly and an Ipswich resident.
Additionally, Mr. Jones paid tribute to recently retired trustees Stuart Winfrey and David Tibbetts. Mr. Winfrey, co-owner of Winfrey’s Chocolates, a North Shore confectionary institution, joined the Board of Trustees in 2015 as the Bank had just recently expanded to new markets that included Cape Ann and Beverly. Over the last seven years, Stu’s business insight coupled with his outgoing personality and familiarity with the communities the Bank serves have enhanced the Bank’s ‘sweet recipe for success.’, according to Mr Jones. While on the board, Stu served on the ALCO and Building Committees as well as a rotating member of the Executive Committee.
“If there is one trustee who has had a front-row seat to the Institution for Savings’ growth and expansion over the last two decades, it is David Tibbetts,” said Mr. Jones. “When he was elected to the Board of Trustees in 2003, the Bank had two offices, both located in Newburyport, and total assets of $450 million. When he retired from the Board in August 2021 the Institution for Savings had grown to 15 offices in 13 communities with assets of more than $4.3 billion.”
Mr. Tibbetts’ guidance, commitment and fierce loyalty to the Institution for Savings during his 18 years as a trustee were critical to the success and growth of the Bank, according to Mr. Jones. His background and experience as an attorney, public official, community leader and economic development policymaker were instrumental as the Bank expanded into new communities. Over his years as trustee, David served in key roles, serving on the Long-Range Strategic Planning Committee, Nominating Committee and as a rotating member of the Executive Committee. His wit could always bring a laugh no matter what the circumstances.
Mr. Tibbetts’ generosity has always extended to organizations near and dear to his large heart, including Anna Jaques Hospital, Newburyport Downtown Enhancement Team and the Firehouse Center for the Arts where he remains an active board member.
Before concluding the meeting, Mr. Jones announced the recipient of the President’s Award, annually given to an employee who consistently goes above and beyond his or her duties to serve the Bank and its customers. This year’s award was given to Shelly Gauthier, deposit services representative. Mr. Jones described Ms. Gauthier as a powerhouse, bright in her intelligence and personality, and a team player who consistently goes above and beyond to assist customers and fellow employees alike, always with a smile and kind word.
