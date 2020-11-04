The NFL is entering the halfway point — today — at 8 1/2 weeks of a 17-week season.
And here's what we know about picking games.
When there is a decided edge at head coach and quarterback, the team with the better coach and better QB are winning 80% of the time.
Homefield advantage (6-7) and favorites (7-6) is a different story. That's a coin flip.
Week 8 was another interesting and difficult week. Not having full stadiums is a big deal for the home team underdogs. Among the issues of playing the road — travel, hotel beds, etc. — playing amid opposing fans might be the toughest.
I did not have a great week, picking seven winners out of 13 games, but I was not alone. I still tied or beat 75% of the entries.
All of the Week 8 winners were within three points of the Patriots point total (21), the first tiebreaker.
Each week a maximum of 10 winners are awarded T-shirts. The second tiebreaker is amount of correct selections, which was needed this week.
If an entry picks more winners than I do and hits the Patriots point total exactly, they are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Week 8 winners
Henry Sullivan of Amesbury
Mark Daigle of Newburyport
William Goodwin of Marblehead
Edwina Myslinski of Salem
Richard Nobile of Salem
Judith Grondin of Salem
Casey Sullivan Costigan of Amesbury
Arthur Ryan of Gloucester
David Reynolds of Middleton
Rob Trachman of Newburyport
