History shows that Bill Belichick should not be under estimated in Sunday night’s showdown against Tom brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.

 Elise Amendola

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 20, Tampa Bay 16 … Yup!

DALLAS 30, Carolina 26 … Panthers can’t go 4-0

Cleveland 23, MINNESOTA 20 … Will be close

CHICAGO 23, Detroit 19 … Won’t be easy

BUFFALO 41, Houston 20 … Bills officially back

MIAMI 20, Indianapolis 17 … Flip a coin here

Kansas City 31, PHILADELPHIA 17 … KC can’t fall to 1-3

NEW ORLEANS 24, N.Y. Giants 20 … Jobs on line already

Tennessee 26, N.Y. JETS 23 … Titans pull out close one

Washington 30, ATLANTA 26 … WFT is better

L.A. RAMS 27, Arizona 20 … Rams ‘D’ is key

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Seattle 24 … Seahawks in trouble

Baltimore 26, DENVER 24 … Last second FG, again?

GREEN BAY 33, Pittsburgh 24 … Steelers in trouble

Monday night

L.A. CHARGERS 34, L.V. Raiders 27 … LAC finds its mojo

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 28-17

