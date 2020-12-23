Burt dominates Week 15  

Merrimac - Bessie E. (Walker) Ariola, lifelong resident of Merrimac, passed away Dec 10, 2020, and was the wife of the late Amilcare P. Ariola, who passed away Nov. 1997. Born in the old Hale Hospital in Haverhill, Sept 14,1938, she was the oldest daughter of the late Leslie J. and Phyllis A…