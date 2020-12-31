Due to a tabulation error in the “I Beat Burt” Contest results for Week 16, using the wrong Patriots point total tiebreaker -- 19 was used instead of 9 -- here is the corrected list of the winners for last weekend’s games.
Also, all of the winners were within three points of the Patriots point total. And the second tiebreaker -- amount of correct selections -- was also used.
Week 16 winners
Joe Curley of Peabody
Stephen Schissel of Amesbury
John Curley of Gloucester
Wayne Woodruff of Gloucester
Eugene Barratt of Gloucester
Ava Grace O’Neill of Beverly
Richard Sharp of Newbury
Edwina Myslinski of Salem
Wayne McCormick of Rowley
Michael Thistle of Peabody
