COVID-19 and homefield (dis)advantage

The NFL season is 25% complete. Crazy how quickly time goes by during the football season, isn't it?
What's crazier? Homefield advantage has, over the first month of the 2020 season, disappeared. At least when it comes to games expected to be close.
Only six home teams out of 14 won on Sunday. It's 15 if you count the Jets' Thursday night loss in New Jersey.
If you bet on just the favorites this weekend, you'd have had nine correct picks and, well, you would've beat me (more on that later).
Guess what? Week 3 was just like Week 4, with six home teams winning and nine favorites winning. Do you see a trend?
Week 5 is upon us and it will be very interesting as there are only two games — just two! — in which the spread is 3 points or less. That's amazing.
Not having fans is weird for us, but it seems to be weird for the teams, too.
While the best teams, as in Kansas City, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Green Bay, and their passionate homefield advantages haven't really mattered. They are that good.
It's the other teams, the middle-of-the-roaders, like teams without franchise quarterbacks, that need that homefield rush from fans.
As for Week 4, I got only eight of 14 games correct. Picking home underdogs is costing me. Homefield is not an advantage for all teams during COVID-19.
Each week we award a maximum of 10 T-shirts who pick more winners than I do. This week we needed the first two tiebreakers — Patriots point total and amount of correct selections.
Each winner was within 7 points of the Pats point total (10) and at least 10 correct picks.
Week 4 winners
Eugene Barratt of Gloucester
Pete Ahlers of Magnolia
David Frederick of Danvers
Stephen Anderson of West Newbury
Jack Hogan of Peabody
John Welch of Gloucester
Alyssa Marie of Clinton
Lenny Small of Beverly
Jim Hennessey of Salem
Ryan Gates of Peabody
