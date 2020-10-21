COVID-19 is running the show in the NFL, at least lately, with several teams affected. Also the “I Beat Burt” Contest.
We were forced to hold off announcing the Week 5 winners because the first tiebreaker, the Patriots point total, was needed and wasn’t available.
I had nine winners out of the 14 scheduled games and there were a plethora of entries, 23 in all, that had 10 wins or more and were within eight points of the Patriots point total (12).
So the Patriots-Broncos game, which was finally played on Week 6, a bye week for the Patriots, was used over two weeks.
But not really.
Because in Week 6 I had 11 correct selections out of the 14 games and only one — yes, one! — entry picked more winners than I did.
Margaret Higgins of Peabody, picked 13 winners, two more than I did. She had Atlanta and Chicago. I had Minnesota and Carolina, like most people. Higgins is a long-time contestant here. You’ll hearing from her next week.
The trend of road teams winning faltered in Week 5 (only five) and then rebounded in Week 6 (seven). Not having crowds matters. The advantage is really seen with home underdogs, which don’t get that real homefield feel without fans.
Only eight favorites out of the 14 games won in Week 6. That’s amazing.
It’s something to follow going forward.
Stay tuned.
‘I Beat Burt’ Week 5-6 Winners
Week 5
Cheryl Puccio of Wilmington
Mark Welch of Salisbury
Warren Silva of Gloucester
John Apostolides of Peabody
Paul Lawson of Gloucester
Peggy Cook of Beverly
Jack Hogan Peabody
John Welch Gloucester
Keith Shevlin of Salem
Jim Brown of Merrimac
Week 6
Margaret Higgins of Peabody
