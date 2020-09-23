If you picked the New England Patriots to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night you not only made a wrong pick, but your chances of winning an “I Beat Burt” T-shirt dropped to almost zero.
That’s because, after a Week 1 stinker, I caught a little fire on Week 2, nailing 13 of the 15 games (Thursday Night Football not included), including the Patriots.
Tom Brady, who also slumped big-time with me a week ago, also rebounded with a nice home win over the Carolina Panthers, in which only two of the 323 entries picked against Brady.
In a rare week, the underdogs did not rule the roost.
In fact there were only two “dogs” that won — the Rams (+4) beat the Eagles and the Raiders (+4.5) beat the Saints on Monday night. The other pick that messed with a lot of entries, including me, was the Vikings. A lot of us thought they would beat the Colts. We were wrong.
But I had the Raiders winning because I believe the Saints are slightly overrated and their best player, Michael Thomas (WR), was not playing.
Believe it or not, these kind of weeks don’t happen often, maybe two or three times in a 17-week season.
Week 3, though, is a different animal altogether. I believe this week will be craziest of the NFL season, with at least seven “underdogs” winning outright.
As for the contest in Week 2, it was pretty basic: If you picked 14 winners out of 15, you won a T-shirt.
There were only 10 entries that pulled it off, compared to my 13 winners. There were 26 entries with 13 winners, but as noted before this is not the “I Tied Burt” contest.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker -- Patriots point total (30) -- never came into play.
Week 2 winners
Kelly Henry of Salem
Jim Hennessey of Salem
Bridgette Faith O’Neill of Beverly
Steve Libby of Beverly
Alexander Carter of Topsfield
David Reynolds of Middleton
Thomas Haire of Newburyport
Kevin O’Malley of Gloucester
Charlie Sforza of Byfield
Vincent Puccio Wilmington
