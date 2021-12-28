The byes are gone. Thursday night games are gone, too, thankfully. and now it’s football the way we’re used to following: Sunday (15 games) and Monday (one game).
Of course, COVID-19 permitting.
The New England Patriots losing, again, played a big role in the Week 16 results, particularly the winners, with six of the 10 T-shirt winners picking the Bills to beat the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon.
As predicted, only 20 percent of the 351 entries picked the Bills to “upset” the Patriots.
I was with the 80 percent. I was wrong, too. I saw the Patriots coming out like gang-busters and, instead, they laid an egg.
That will not be an issue this week as, I expect, there will be only four or five entries picking the Jaguars over the Patriots this Sunday.
I had a decent week again, picking 10 winners out of the 15 games. I messed up the Monday night game, not changing the pick later in the week when it was realized the Saints would have to go with their fourth-string QB Ian Book, who wasn’t ready for prime time.
All of the Week 16 T-shirt winners — a maximum of 10 each week — were within two points of the Patriots point total (21). The second tiebreaker, the number of correct selections, was needed to settle the 10th and final winner.
Week 17 should be a semi-easy one, based on the odds, with only five games with point spreads of 4 points or less, and five with point spreads of 9 points or more, including four in double figures.
But it’s 2021. So expect the unexpected.
Week 16 winners
Lynda Proctor Mahoney of Gloucester
Bill Griffith of Naples, Fla.
Howard Farber of Peabody
Joe McBrien of Beverly
Bob Tramondozzi of Peabody
Charles Sforza Jr. of Byfield
Edwina Myslinski of Salem
Karen Barney of Norton
John Welch of Gloucester
Steve Mitchell of Gloucester
