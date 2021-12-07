The good news is the Patriots are off, and thus there are no heart strings being pulled when filling out your Week 14 pro football picks.
The bad news is you will need a coin, because there are at least seven games in which the odds are 4.5 points or fewer, which means they are in reality “pick ‘ems.”
Is this fun? I guess.
The fact that these games are not a sure thing basically makes it interesting, but the days of picking games and expecting double digit wins have long since passed. At least in 2021.
Four games have odds less than a field goal, including the Monday Night Football game between the favored (by 2.5 points) Arizona Cardinals hosting the L.A. Rams.
In fact, I’m going to guess that that game on Monday night will determine most of the T-shirt winners for Week 14.
My point is be careful when picking that game. Are the Rams going to finally rise or the Cardinals ready to come back to earth as a “good” team rather than a “very good” one?
While the Patriots are off, I expect most fans will be watching this weekend. I guess that’s a good thing.
As for Week 13, I got 6 correct picks out of the 13 games (we don’t include Thursday night). I finally had my, well, really bad week.
My biggest fault? I had the Patriots losing to the Bills. and was in the minority. Congrats to a lot of you who had that game right.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker is closest to the Patriots point total. The second tiebreaker is amount of correct selections.
All of this week’s winners were within six points of the Patriots point total (14). The second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) was also needed.
Week 13 winners
Kelly K Henry of Beverly
Maura Moore of Newbury
Charlie Sforza of Byfield
Anthony Dziepak of Newburyport
John DeQuardo of Gloucester
Dan Dorman of Lynnfield
Jesse Dorman of Lynnfield
Thomas Miller of Gloucester
Izzie Andrews of Manchester
Paul Lawson of Gloucester
