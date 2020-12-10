The 'virus' season continues on same course

To the seven entries that picked the New York Giants to beat the Seattle Seahawks: send me your lotto numbers for the next PowerBall.
That is seven out of 320 that correctly picked the Giants, with their backup quarterback, to beat one of the Super Bowl favorites, on their homefield.
Yup, 2020 isn't normal.
I had another pretty good week, with 10 correct picks out of 15 games. And that's picking a pretty good upset — Detroit over Chicago. Only 24 entries picked more winners.
The favorites did win 10 of the 15 games, but only six of those favorites covered the spread. In fact, Minnesota, Las Vegas and Indianapolis were all very lucky to win their respective games late as their foes imploded in the final minute.
As for the Week 13 winners, the first tiebreaker was needed and everyone that had the Patriots, who scored 45 points, scoring 27 points or more will be receiving 'I Beat Burt' T-shirts.
Please note that in Week 14, due to the fact the Patriots are playing the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs' point total will be used as the first tiebreaker instead. Their opponent, the Miami Dolphins, have a good defense, but the Chiefs are a machine (at least most weeks) on offense. That should be interesting.
Week 13 winners
Peggy Pucillo of Peabody
Howard Farber of Peabody
John Lund of Gloucester
Tony Amenta of Beverly
John Deorocki of Salisbury
Kevin O'Malley of Gloucester
Cheryl Puccio of Wilmington
Joe McBrien of Beverly
Henry Sullivan of Amesbury
Arthur Ryan of Gloucester
