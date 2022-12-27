My best year in recent memory — that’s about five years for me — isn’t looking like a late struggle.
I usually have an idea, early in the week, how I’m going to pick about 12 to 13 games.
I have no idea how I’m picking five of the 15 games. No idea. and I “usually” look for that upset. I have no idea about that one either.
The Patriots were supposed to be in that “confused” category, but with news of Tua Tagovailoa probably out, I’m pretty sure I’m going with the home team.
I only hit on eight of the 15 picks, which I didn’t think would be that bad. But it was horrific with well more than half of the entries picking more than eight winners.
The important issue, when I struggle, is the first tiebreaker — Patriots point total. When I struggle, as I did this past weekend, you had better be close.
In Week 16, all of the T-shirt winners were within one point of the Patriots point total (18). and to make matters even more difficult, is the second tiebreaker (correct picks) is needed as 20 entries that beat me had the Patriots at 17 points, one away.
Almost all of the winners had at least 12 correct picks. Sorry about that. My bad.
Over the next two weeks we will give the entry with the most correct picks a T-shirt, without needing the tiebreaker. That’s my gift for such a not-so-good week.
Week 16 winners
Cassie Dorman of Lynnfield
Bobby Tramondozzi of Peabody
Shirley Crovetti of Amesbury
Ron MacIntyre of Essex
Dan Dorman of Lynnfield
Karen Barney of Norton
Steve Sutherland of Suffolk, Va.
M.J. Mazur of Gloucester
John Ahearn of Salem
Sal Gilardi of Gloucester
