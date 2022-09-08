These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Blue-winged Teal, Sora, Green-winged Teal, Solitary Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Dunlin, Philadelphia Vireo, Magnolia Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Whimbrel, Red Knot, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Laughing Gull, Lark Sparrow, American Pipit, Little Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Green Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Chipping Sparrow
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Double-crested Cormorant, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, American Crow, European Starling, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Flicker, House Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Great Blue Heron, Osprey
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Lesser Black-backed Gull
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Morning Dove, Mallard, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Belted Kingfisher, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Carolina Wren, American Crow, Blue Jay
New Hampshire Seacoast: Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Hudsonian Godwit, Ruddy Turnstone, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Western Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs
Newburyport Harbor: Caspian Tern
Union Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, Northern Mockingbird, American Goldfinch, Osprey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.