These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Canada Goose, Mallard, Rock Pigeon, Chimney Swift, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, Barn Swallow, House Wren, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Common Grackle
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Purple Martin, Great Egret, Northern Harrier, Willet, Common Tern, Least Tern, Roseate Tern, Tree Swallow, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, Barn Swallow
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: American Robin, Killdeer, Bobolink, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Savannah Sparrow, Common Yellowthroat, European Starling, Orchard Oriole, House Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Chimney Swift, Willow Flycatcher, American Goldfinch, Yellow Warbler, House Finch, Eastern Phoebe, Mallard, Gray Catbird, Common Grackle, Canada Goose, Baltimore Oriole, Blue Jay, Cedar Waxwing, Brown Thrasher, Black-capped Chickadee, Mourning Dove, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Crow, Red-eyed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Swamp Sparrow, Black-and-white Warbler
New Hampshire seacoast: Thick-billed Murre, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Solitary Sandpiper, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, American Kestrel, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, American Goldfinch, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Sora, Least Bittern, Ruddy Turnstone, Black-bellied Plover, Bank Swallow, Wilson’s Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Bobolink, American Woodcock, Mourning Warbler, Canada Goose, Mute Swan, Gadwall, Mallard, Common Eider, Long-tailed Duck, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Piping Plover, Killdeer, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, American Woodcock, Green Heron, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Cooper’s Hawk, Bald Eagle, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Kestrel, Black-billed Cuckoo, Least Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Veery, Swainson’s Thrush, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Field Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Mourning Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Tennessee Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Canada Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Blackburnian Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Wood Thrush, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Mute Swan, Wood Duck, Spotted Sandpiper, Eastern Phoebe, Bald Eagle, Osprey
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, American Crow, Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow, Gray Catbird, House Wren, Northern Cardinal, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, House Finch, Yellow Warbler, Mourning Dove, Baltimore Oriole, American Redstart, Carolina Wren, Chimney Swift
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Mallard, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Pine Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Double-crested Cormorant, Eastern Towhee
Seabrook Beach, Seabrook, N.H.: Piping Plover, Roseate Tern
Camp Kent, Amesbury: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, House Wren, Eastern Bluebird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Tree Swallow, Broad-winged Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Brown Creeper, Canada Goose, Tree Swallow, Great Crested Flycatcher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Ovenbird, Black-throated Green Warbler, Mourning Dove, American Robin
Duffy Drive, Newburyport: Killdeer, American Robin, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, European Starling, Eastern Bluebird, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Northern Flicker, Mourning Dove
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, West Newbury/Groveland: Cuckoo species, Ovenbird, Broad-winged Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Common Yellowthroat, Red-eyed Vireo, Philadelphia Vireo, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, Yellow Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Veery, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Mourning Dove, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Wood Duck, American Redstart
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Pileated Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Chipping Sparrow, Cedar Waxwing
