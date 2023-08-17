These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Bobolink, Song Sparrow, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Blue Jay, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron, Downy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing, Gray Catbird, House Sparrow, House Wren, American Goldfinch, Northern Mockingbird, American Crow, Canada Goose, Northern Cardinal, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Chimney Swift, European Starling, Mourning Dove, Mallard
New Hampshire Seacoast: Lesser Black-backed Gull, Song Sparrow, Bald Eagle, Bonaparte’s Gull, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Purple Martin, Ruddy Turnstone, Short-billed Dowitcher, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover. Least Tern, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Sanderling, Little Blue Heron
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Peregrine Falcon, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Pied-billed Grebe, Red Knot, Laughing Gull, Red-necked Phalarope, Green Heron, American Avocet, Baird’s Sandpiper, Northern Harrier, Baird’s Sandpiper, Purple Martin
Hanover Street, Newbury: Belted Kingfisher
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow, Northern Cardinal
Pease International Tradeport, Newington, N.H.: Upland Sandpiper, Grasshopper Sparrow
Scotland Road., Newbury: Solitary Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs
Broad Street, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk
Various Areas in Exeter, N.H.: Fish Crow
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Bald Eagle, Least Tern, Piping Plover, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper
