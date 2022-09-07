WEST NEWBURY- — A black bear is roaming around Greater Newburyport according to police departments and documented on social media sites.
So far bear sightings have come from Newbury, West Newbury, and Georgetown residents. Officials do not believe it to be a public safety threat at this time.
Videos posted on social media shows a bear coming within yards of a West Newbury house on Tuesday as a small child watches. Other posted photos of the bear on a West Newbury Facebook page.
West Newbury Police Chief Michael Dwyer said that the department has responded to multiple reports of bear sightings, but have yet to spot it themselves. The department will continue to respond to any calls regarding sightings, Dwyer added.
Black bears are uncommon to the area, according to West Newbury Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher.
According to the Newbury Police Department’s Facebook page, the bear was last seen in the Byfield area on Wednesday.
With a bear in the area, one of the most important things residents can do is to keep their trash and any animal food secure, as this may attract the bear and lead it to view the area as a food source. Unclean grills and full bird feeders may also attract the bear, so it is advised to keep grills clean and if possible keep feeders away from the home, according to the Humane Society.
If you do encounter the bear, follow these rules: Stand and face the bear directly; make sure to never run away from or approach him; make yourself look as big as possible by spreading your arms or, better yet, a coat, and make as much noise as possible by yelling, banging pots and pans or using other noise-making devices.
If the bear approaches and you have bear spray, spray the bear as he approaches and in the very rare case that a black bear does attack you, fight back. After the bear leaves, remove whatever attracted them to the location.
