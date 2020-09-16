WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health is collaborating with CVS Pharmacy to offer a flu shot clinic.
The clinic will be at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., on Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Berwick, ME - Victoria Lee Sargent, 48, of Diamond Hill Road and formerly of Amesbury, Mass. died unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2020 in Durham, NH. Born Sept. 29, 1971 in Lake Placid, NY, she was the daughter of Bryant and Judith Susan (Dunn) Puffer. She graduated from Seacoast Christian School i…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.