NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series closes out its 30th anniversary season by welcoming Acoustic Roadshow on Saturday evening and returning favorite Bobby Keyes Trio on Sunday afternoon.
Acoustic Roadshow takes the stage at 7 p.m. to present acoustic versions of many classic harmony-rich songs.
This quartet showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of its members: Mike Payette on bass and vocals, Chris Leadbetter on guitars and mandolin, Eddie Scheer on drums and vocals, and jazz blues guitarist Mike DiBari.
Acoustic Roadshow features the music of Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, The Beatles, The Doobie Brothers and other classic rock favorites.
The Bobby Keyes Trio performs Sunday at 2 p.m.
Bobby Keyes is a guitarist whose career spans from American roots to pop music, writing and performing with roots artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis to pop artist Robin Thicke. Some of the songs he covers from other artists are “Caravan,” “Brazil,” “Smile,” “Nightingale” and Yellowbird.
The group’s music blends rhythm and blues, country, jazz, rock, pop and swing.
Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Free admission for children 12 and under.
To purchase tickets online or for more information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Gift certificates also are available.
Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Handicapped parking is available with handicapped parking permits. All others must park in the Maudslay State Park lot.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
