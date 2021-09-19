GEORGETOWN — Delvena Theatre Company will perform “Bon Appetit, Julia” on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Georgetown Senior Community Center.
The performance, hosted by the Georgetown Council on Aging, is a sequel to Delvena’s “Meet Julia Child!”
The show, set in the late 1980s, will focus on chef Julia Child’s life at that time with a demonstration of her culinary skills and encouraging help from the audience, according to a press release.
The audience will enjoy a special tea and light refreshments during the performance. The two cast members will answer questions from the audience after the show.
“Bon Appetit, Julia!” is supported in part by a grant from the Georgetown Cultural Council. Due to COVID-19 precautions and state and local recommendations, seating is limited to 35 people and masks are recommended.
Delvena Theatre Company was founded in 1992 and has performed at various venues, most often at the Boston Center for the Arts. The company has been doing to-go shows for the last several years at various venues throughout New England.
For more information and to make reservations, call the Georgetown Council on Aging at 978-352-5726.
