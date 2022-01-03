Looks like the annual bonfire is scheduled at the farm in Newbury that's owned by Historic New England. Here's info from Newburyport's energy and recycling office about Xmas tree pickups that will feed the bonfire:
Curbside Christmas Tree Pick-Up
NEWBURYPORT — G. Mello began picking up Christmas trees for disposal at the curb Monday, according to the city's Trees will be collected on various days (not necessarily your trash collection day). Please do not bag the trees, but please do remove bases, tinsel, and lights.
Trees put out by Monday, January 10th will be used for the Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire at Spencer-Pierce Little Farm, which will be held on Saturday, January 15th from 3 to 8 p.m. That is our most cost-effective option, and it helps the Town of Newbury's Fire Department with its fundraiser!
Beginning January 17th, G. Mello trucks will collect Christmas trees along with the trash. They will continue that service through the month of January.
