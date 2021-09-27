MERRIMAC — The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library will hold a book sale Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s activity room.
Books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages will be available. Fiction is arranged alphabetically by author and nonfiction books and materials are grouped by subject to make them easier to find.
Donations will be accepted at the library beginning Friday and will continue until Oct. 14. Volunteers are needed to help set up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday preceding the sale. People should sign up at the library’s front desk.
Since the Friends have not held a book sale for a couple of years, the organization hopes to have a successful fundraiser this year.
The proceeds sponsor library programs for all ages, purchase passes to museums, fund some magazine subscriptions, and support the library as needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.