Breast Cancer Awareness 2020: Virtual 5K in memory of Pat Connelly to step off in support of breast cancer care

Anna Jaques Hospital and the Institution for Savings are teaming together to remember a community champion, while raising funds to support patient care in Newburyport in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Pat-Walk for a Cure — a virtual 5K that will take place between Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25 — honors former Institution for Savings vice president Pat Connelly, who passed away suddenly in June.
All proceeds will be donated to the Gerrish Breast Care Center at Anna Jaques in Connelly’s name.
A native of Newburyport, Connelly was a 38-year employee of the Institution for Savings, as well as a longtime corporator of Anna Jaques Hospital.
The idea for the virtual walk was developed after the annual breast cancer awareness community event hosted by the Institution for Savings and Anna Jaques Hospital the last several years was canceled over concerns with COVID-19. That collaboration had resulted in the popular Couture for a Cure fashion show the last couple of years.
This year’s virtual 5K takes the catwalk to the streets for a Pat-Walk instead. Participants are encouraged to dress like they are walking a fashion show catwalk. Signs with photos of Connelly will line the route, along with photos of past “Celebrating Survivors” events and wellness tips.
Participants can choose to walk the route at any time during Pat-Walk week, beginning and ending at one of four of Connelly’s favorite local spots — the Institution for Savings main office at 93 State St., where she went from teller to vice president over the course of almost four decades; Newburyport High School at 241 High St., from which she graduated in 1964; Anna Jaques Hospital on Highland Avenue, and the boardwalk along the Newburyport waterfront.
The cost to register for the walk is $25, with additional donations welcome. All registrants will receive a Pat-Walk for a Cure T-shirt.
To register, visit the bank’s website at institutionforsavings.com and click on Pat-Walk for a Cure at the top of the page or visit ajh.org/celebratingsurvivors. For more information or to post a yard sign, contact Mary Anne Clancy at the bank at 978-225-1324 or email her at marketing@institutionforsavings.com.
In addition to the walk, Anna Jaques is partnering with local organizations to host complementary activities for breast cancer survivors throughout October.
Events include a gentle outdoor exercise class with YWCA Encore at Atkinson Common on High Street on Mondays at 1 p.m. throughout the month, a gentle virtual exercise class with YWCA Encore via Zoom on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., as well as yoga, meditation and journaling with North of Boston Cancer Resource.
A Sip and Shop at J. McLaughlin at 6 Inn St. takes place Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. Fresh Hair Studio, 188 Newburyport Turnpike, is also donating a percentage of its sales throughout the month to the Gerrish Breast Care Center.
To learn more about all of the activities planned, to schedule a mammogram or to read the stories of breast cancer survivors, visit ajh.org/pinkoctober.
