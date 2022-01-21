NEWBURY — Planners opened a public hearing this week to consider proposed modifications to the plans for a new environmental studies building for The Governor’s Academy. The applicant requests changes to a previously approved building layout and site improvements, along with the addition of a seasonal dock abutting the Parker River.
Among the proposed revisions, a previously considered framed aluminum dock was added in a manner that squarely aligns it to the river. A handicap accessible raised timber walkway leading from the building down to the dock is proposed, while stairs for able-bodied students were eliminated. The change shortens the path by around 400 feet, cuts down on the need for costly retaining walls, and ensures everyone follows the same path to the river. The amendments also preserve many more significantly sized trees than the original plan.
While the footprint of the space has not changed, the roof-line was engineered down from 20 feet to 13 feet. The 6,800 square ft. center will include two classrooms, a wet lab, and a workshop, with access to collection stations, greenhouse, boat dock, and a boardwalk in the marshes, according to Flansburgh Architects.
Planner Leslie Matthews asked whether the building would use solar or electric energy. She also wondered about impacts to nearby wildlife habitats.
Director of Facilities for The Academy, Tom Woodruff, said that the location of the building is too wooded for solar but the school is currently fundraising to install solar on maintenance buildings. While there are some critical wildlife areas near the riverfront they do not reach the spot where the walkway will be installed, he said.
The only public comment came from abutter, Dana Packer, who approved of the project overall, but had some specific concerns. As a homeowner with a dock on the river, Packer reminded Planners that the town can’t approve any footings for a new dock without the Army Corps of Engineers being involved.
He noted that “a lot of deer” run through his backyard and felt the Environmental Protection Agency should weigh in on whether a significant reduction in these animals' ability to travel from west to east when the raised dock was installed is problematic.
Referencing a “no wake zone” in front of his dock, Packer asked if the school intended to have students use a boat on the river. “I’m not throwing stones,” he said, stressing that he supports people doing what they want on their own properties.
Woodruff affirmed that the Army Corps of Engineers would be involved before footings are installed, but did not feel that deer migration would be impacted. Groups of students will be gathering research at times from a small boat traveling up and down the river, he said. The Academy is hiring a director specifically for the new facility, with rules and procedures to be developed and enforced, he said.
“I think it looks like a very worthwhile project,” said Planning Board Vice Chair, Larry Murphy, and recommended sending the plans for a peer review. A site walk is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at noon; the public hearing was continued to Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
Last October, Head of School Dr. Peter H. Quimby announced a $15 million gift to The Governor’s Academy from Robert M.and Anne T. Bass-- the largest in the school’s 258-year history. Robert Bass is a Class of 1967 alumnus. The gift will establish The Bass Institute a center for environmental science teaching and research at the independent high school located at 313 Newburyport Turnpike. The Institute plans to partner with the Alfond Environmental Studies Center, described in a school press release as “ a state-of-the-art, sustainable research facility that Governor’s plans to build on the banks of the Parker River and the Great Salt Marsh within the next couple of years.”
The application for site plan modifications is on file for review during regular business hours in the Town Clerk and Planning Offices, 12 Kent Way. It’s also on the Planning Board’s page of the town’s website, www.townofnewbury.org. For more information or to request a copy of the application, contact the Planning Office at (978) 465-0862, ext. 312, or at planningboard@townofnewbury.org.
In other board action, a public hearing for a special permit to install ground-mounted solar photovoltaic panels on the Newbury landfill at 75 Boston Road, was continued without discussion to Feb. 2. “Some things need to be sorted out following the site walk,” reported Town Planner Martha Taylor.
