Business newsmakers

Stu Steinberg, CFP, CPA, MBA, owner and founder of Eaglerock Financial in Newburyport, was recently honored with Boston’s 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager Award. Steinberg has received the award nine years in a row for professional excellence in the industry.
The award is presented to less than 15% of the financial advisers in the Boston area.
Steinberg brings more than 30 years of combined tax and financial advisory experience to the North Shore, specializing in holistic financial planning, investment advisory services, retirement planning and insurance protection planning.
He has lived in Newburyport for 18 years and originally hails from Swampscott. He is an active member of the community and has volunteered with many nonprofits.
BankProv, a commercial bank in Amesbury, recently hired Kevin Finke as vice president, commercial lender, making him the newest member of the commercial lending team.
Finke joins BankProv with more than 30 years of banking experience. He started his career in New York City and most recently spent 12 years at Centrix Bank-Eastern Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire. He holds a degree in finance and economics from Rutgers University and has been an active member in the local community over the last several years.
At BankProv, Finke will specialize in commercial loans and deposit services for small- to medium-sized businesses in southern New Hampshire.
Rebecca Regnet recently joined Newburyport Bank as executive vice president, chief talent officer.
In that role, she will conduct her “Lead Well, Newburyport Bank’s Management Development Program,” which she launched prior to joining Newburyport Bank as the owner/president of the Center for Practical Management. The program offers ongoing support to enhance manager effectiveness.
Regnet has extensive experience in the banking area, beginning in 1993 as a product development attorney with Banker Systems Inc. followed by two-plus decades as an attorney, manager and executive in all facets of banking.
She received her bachelor of arts from Iowa State University and is a graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law in Minnesota.
