Collision North opens in Amesbury

AMESBURY — While growing up, John DeSimone always loved cars. It was a love he had to tap when, as a young man, he banged up his 1984 Monte Carlo SS.
“I called up my cousin at his autobody shop and told him I crashed my car,” DeSimone said. “He told me I could have it towed down to his shop but that it would be me who had to fix it.”
That phone call set DeSimone on a course that led him to a 25-year career as a collision technician, learning the trade alongside experienced hands. Working his way up in the shop, DeSimone racked up certifications that led him to I-Car Platinum Status.
DeSimone worked for family-owned shops, including the last 11 years for a family business out of Salem and Middleton.
“It was a large shop, with a lot of volume, where I was the production manager” DeSimone said in a press release. “What I loved was that it was a family-run shop that cared about the quality of their work.”
DeSimone, a Revere native, moved his family to Amesbury in 2018 and bought the DeLong family shop on Elm Street in September. By October, the cars were rolling in, and Collision North was born, with a team of four technicians working on domestic and foreign vehicles.
“We’re already proud of the work we’ve delivered,” DeSimone said. “Whether it’s been direct customer feedback, or the positive reviews on carwise.com, we’re excited by the work we’re doing — and the response we’ve received from the community.”
“It’s great to see a local guy take his passion and open his own business right where he lives,” said Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce. “That he’s bringing decades of experience and education in his field is an asset. We’re excited to see him join our business community.”
For more on Collision North: www.Collision-North.com.
