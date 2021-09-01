NEWBURYPORT — Local resident Peter F. Durning has been included in “The Best Lawyers in America.”
The Newburyport man is an attorney with Mackie Shea Durning, PC, a Boston environmental law firm.
Durning specializes in environmental law and water law, according to Mackie Shea Durning, which announced his inclusion in the publication.
“The Best Lawyers in America” recognizes the top 5% of practicing attorneys and selection is regarded by lawyers and clients as a significant honor conferred by peers in the legal profession.
Listing is based on a peer review survey that evaluates professional abilities and the quality of legal services.
Mackie Shea Durning, PC specializes in environmental, land use law and related litigation.
For more abou the law firm, go to www.mackieshea.com.
