NEWBURYPORT – Sean Stellmach will mark 10 years as owner of Fitness Together Newburyport on March 17.
Stellmach said in a press release that he and Hannah, his wife of five years, have grown their business over the past 10 years. They, along with their team of fitness coaches, spend their days working with clients to achieve higher fitness levels and overall healthier lifestyles.
Fitness Together Newburyport is also recognizing a handful of “original” clients who have been with them since day one – a few who started under the original owner and continued with the Stellmachs.
“It’s quite special to look back and realize we’ve now known some of our clients for 10 years, and have built true relationships with them. A few were even at our wedding in 2014,” Sean Stellmach said.
Fitness Together, a studio at 3 Graf Road, offers clients customized workouts in private training rooms, qualified fitness coaches and the latest in fitness equipment.
“Our environment is far from intimidating,” Hannah Stellmach said, “everyone in the studio knows your name and we strive to offer a balance of encouragement, motivation, fun and tough love.”
